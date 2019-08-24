Cupra revealed the interior of the electric SUV
The first picture of the novelty appeared in the Network.
Representatives of the company Cupra told that the interior of the new electric SUV is aimed at the driver and as ergonomic as possible for all passengers. On the pictures, we can say that the new contemporary digital instrument panel and a multifunction steering wheel which is covered in Alcantara and has the brand logo in the center.
In addition, the novelty has received a number of parts from carbon fiber copper color, which are located on the door panels. Also in salon it is possible to note an intriguing lighting. However, more details about the model are not reported.
High-performance concept SUV EV Cupra will probably get the shape of the cross-coupe. The global audience will be able to see a new item in the eve of the Frankfurt motor show on September 2 this year.