Cure of 9 diseases! Restore strength after surgery, bones, joints and vision
According to nutrition specialist Roberto Navarro, assigned to those who are on low-calorie diet to Supplement nutrients.
It is typically used for patients recovering from surgery, when you need advanced nutritional support.
Reduces appetite
Spirulina contains phenylalanine, which stimulates the feeling of satiety. When taken before meals, forms a gel in the stomach that slows gastric emptying and reduces hunger.
Rich in protein
Consists of 53-62% protein and it is rich in essential amino acids that our body cannot synthesize. Often prescribed as a nutritional Supplement for athletes.
A powerful antioxidant
According to an article published in the online journal Real Raw Food, 3 grams of spirulina has more antioxidants and anti-inflammatory nutrients than five servings of fruits and vegetables.
According to studies, spirulina is 31 times more powerful than blueberries, 60 times more powerful than spinach and 700 times more powerful than Apple.
Antioxidants help to fight free radicals and helps with inflammation, keeps the skin young and excellent tool for the prevention of diseases, especially cancer.
Calcium for bones
A study conducted by pharmaceutical Cyanotech Corporation in the United States, showed that spirulina contains 180% more calcium than milk, in the same proportions. Calcium, which strengthens bones and prevents osteoporosis.
Spirulina has 10 mg of calcium for every 3 grams.
Lowers cholesterol
Spirulina contains essential fatty acids omega 6. The main thing is gamma-linolenic acid, which helps in reducing and preventing the accumulation of bad cholesterol (LDL).
Contains more beta-carotene than carrots
She has a significant amount of beta-carotene that can be converted into vitamin A. vitamin a helps in the production and maintenance of hair, teeth, gums, glands, mucous membranes, eyes and skin.
Research conducted by Cyanotech Corporation, claims that spirulina has 3100% more beta — carotene than carrots.
Contains more iron than spinach
Iron prevents problems such as anemia, headache and fatigue. In accordance with studies, spirulina contains 5100% more iron than spinach.
Rich in magnesium
Magnesium is responsible for the actions in the functioning of muscles and nerves, the heart rate and maintain bone strength, protein synthesis and regulate blood pressure.
2g of spirulina each containing 10 mg of magnesium.
Rich in zinc
Spirulina is rich in zinc, which increases the anti-inflammatory power of the body, which is essential for strengthening the immune system.
All information is provided for informational purposes only. Before taking obligatory consultation of the doctor.