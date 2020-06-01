Curfew, troops in the capital, trump in the bunker: the United States does not stop the protests and riots
Sunday, may 31, was the sixth day of street protests in many US cities, the participants expressed indignation in connection with the death of George Floyd and called for change. Meanwhile, the police in many cities are trying to enforce the night curfew, writes “Voice of America”.
About 40 cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit and Philadelphia, have banned street demonstrations after dark. The governors of Texas and Virginia declared a state of emergency.
On the wave of protests that gripped the state and the country, the California Department of human resources issued a Directive on the closure of June 1, all state-owned buildings “with offices in the centres of cities.” Under this large-scale requirement are subject to a variety of services from offices of the Department of motor vehicles to institutions, licensing of employees and provide medical services.
The Directive was sent the evening of may 31, but the decision about which building to close, it was left to the discretion of the management of specific departments.
The Department of justice sent its employees a Memorandum which stated that the offices of the attorney General in Sacramento, Oakland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego will be closed, but employees who can work at home, should work in this mode. In a Memorandum to employees were not allowed to show up to work “for any reason”.
The decision was taken after the National guard lined up on the steps of town hall Los Angeles and several cities in California have imposed the curfew to avoid further violence – like the one that took place earlier, when rampaging protesters set fire to police cars, broke into shops and clashed with officers.
The mayors of some major cities, including gradonacalnik San Francisco London breed, said that the curfew imposed for an indefinite time.
In more than 20 cities, thieves broke into stores and escaped with what could carry the boxes with sneakers, armfuls of clothes, cell phones and televisions.
In San Diego the protest took a sinister turn after several hours. Police said that she had used tear gas to disperse the crowd, throwing in the custody order stones and bottles.
In Sacramento, where curfew was not imposed, the night brought a new violence and further damage to business in the Central part of the city and near the Capitol after a largely peaceful protest during the day. The police used tear gas and rubber bullets against those who ignored the demands to disperse, writes “Voice of America”.
Similar events took place in many cities where the protests that were peaceful, escalated into arson and the smashing of shop Windows. Police, armed with shields and batons tried to push the ranks of the demonstrators, spraying at them with tear gas.
The situation in the capital
Police in Washington fired tear gas and stun grenades to push the crowd of over a thousand people who gathered in Lafayette Park across from the White house. Before that, the demonstrators marched from Howard University, chanting “No justice, no peace, no racist police”.
The lights that usually illuminate the White house outside, the night was extinguished.
The mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser imposed a curfew in the evening on 31 may until morning 1 June and urged the National guard of the district of Columbia for police assistance.
Shortly before midnight near the White house was burning a lot of fires. Shortly after midnight, the Associated Press reported that the national guard of the district of Columbia was called in full force. Local firefighters reported that one of the extinguished fires was in the basement of the historic Episcopal Church of St. John, a few blocks from the White house.
According to media reports, on Friday evening, may 29, Secret service escorted trump to the underground bunker of the White house as a precautionary measure, where he remained a short time.
“The white house has not commented on the protocols and decisions related to security”, – said the press Secretary of the White house Judd Deere in response to the request of “voice of America” to comment on these reports.
National guard troops worked jointly with the Atlanta police to enforce the curfew in the city. The mayor of Atlanta keisha lance bottoms earlier than may 31, dismissed two policemen and set three others on clerical work, while allegations of excessive use of force will not be considered.
Curfew was not introduced in new York, where the police kept their distance from demonstrators, but there were cases when guards broke into the crowd to clear the area and make arrests, and demonstrators threw at them the various items.
Closing stores
A number of enterprises of Minneapolis was inflicted considerable material damage on may 29, when protesters indiscriminately looted shops in the area near the site of the death of Floyd. Businessman Ahmed Shafi Said with Somali roots, said, “Voice of America” that the vandals attacked his shops.
“They broke the glass, doors, Windows, and took everything they could carry”, he said via Skype. The owner of the restaurant and clothing store in South Minneapolis, Shafi has called “unacceptable” the situation with the abolition of private property and called for peaceful protests.
Amazon, Apple, Walmart and other stores specializing in retail sales, reduced activity in areas, closing their shops in the most affected from the protests, says Yahoo.
Apple Inc. said that closes a number of its stores in the country on may 31 in light of the protests, without specifying the number of closed points. During a pandemic, and without that only works about half of 271 stores in the United States. This step followed the looting of a number of Apple retail stores across the country, including in Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and Brooklyn.
Amazon.com Inc. sent its Executive employees, working in part-time, a notification “immediately” to stop delivery and return home in more than a dozen cities, including Minneapolis, Chicago, and Los Angeles. A subsidiary of supermarket chain Amazon, Whole Foods also said that temporarily stores closes or reduces hours of work in a number of retail outlets across the country.
Walmart Inc. closed some of its stores in Minneapolis and Atlanta on may 29, after some of them became the objects of looting. On 31 may, the retailer stated that closed several hundred stores across the country. Some of them can be opened with no damage to the property and buildings.
The Target Corporation said on may 30 that closes 175 stores and reduces the hours of several others until further notice. CEO Brian Cornell said that the company is working to provide support for workers displaced as a result of the protests, including more than 200 from their store in Minneapolis, including “receiving full pay and benefits in the coming weeks.”
Nike Inc. temporarily closed some of its stores, but Adidas AG has closed all stores.
What’s going on and whom the accused
The demonstrations began on Tuesday, may 26, in Minneapolis, where a 46-year-old black man George Floyd died after he was detained, handcuffed, laid on the ground face down and the officer had pressed his neck with his knee more than eight minutes.
The protesters claim they are protesting not only against police abuse of blacks, but also against systemic racism in the United States.
The Governor of Minnesota declared that the protests have not connected with the murder, and provoked the visiting radicals.
The chief of police of Houston Art Acevedo told CNN that he wants the members of his Department accompanied the body of the Floyd home in support of the families of the deceased. According to Acevedo, a COP in the city knew Floyd.
Demonstrators in Minneapolis and across the country picked up the familiar chant “No justice, no peace”. Others repeated the words of Floyd: “I can’t breathe”.
Four days after the incident the police Covino Derek, who was detained Floyd, was charged with third-degree murder and unintentional second-degree murder. He and three other officers who stood by and did not intervene were dismissed the day of the incident. 1 Jun Cowin have to appear in court in Minneapolis. The Prosecutor General’s office of Minnesota will take the lead in conducting business.
“We want justice, we strive for it tirelessly,” said attorney General Keith Ellison.
Protests in Minneapolis have increased dramatically in the evening of 27 may, when the Metropolitan police have applied the response to looted and burned shops in the town, and shooting fatalities in the protest.
The situation is further aggravated and may 31 when a truck crashed into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis. Driving a car was a US citizen, supposedly of Ukrainian origin Bohdan of Vechirko.
President Donald trump said that most of the responsibility for the violence are “”Antifa” and other radical left-wing groups,” and offered Federal military aid to Minnesota. Trump’s announcement was made on Twitter.
Several senior administration officials trump, including attorney General William Barr, also accused accused the “anti-fascists” and other “agitators” to wrest control of the protests in American cities.
“The violence instigated and carried out by “anti-fascists” and other similar groups in connection with the unrest is domestic terrorism, and to treat him accordingly,” said Barr may 31, after the tweet of the President.
It is unclear how many demonstrators across the country are “Antifa”, which, according to experts, is not an organization, but rather amorphous movement. The President is not the first time characterizes the “anti-fascists” as a terrorist organization. Some politicians, in particular Senator Ted Cruz, made similar statements, noted, “Voice of America”.
Joe Biden, who, by all indications, will be the presidential candidate of the Democrats, may 31, visited the site of one of the protests and talked to the African Americans in Wilmington in his home state of Delaware. He urged protesters not to resort to violence.
“We are a country suffering from pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. As President I will help lead this dialogue,” wrote Biden on Twitter.
He also condemned the violence in a separate statement sent by e-mail.
“To oppose such cruelty is right and necessary, he said. – What can be said about arson in cities and unnecessary destruction.”
U.S. attorney General William Barr, in his statement on 31 may called for an end to the violence.
“The continuing violence and destruction of property endangers the life and livelihood of others and violate the rights of peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens, he stressed. – This also undermines the urgent work that needs to conduct through constructive interaction between affected communities and the leaders of law enforcement agencies for consideration of reasonable complaints. Hindering the reconciliation and the separation of us – that’s the goal of these radical groups, and we can’t let them succeed”.
According to the Associated Press, over the past two days across the country have been arrested at least 4,100 people.
