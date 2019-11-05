Curiosity of the day: defender of the environment Greta Thunberg wrong continent
The second of November it became known that the Minister of environment of Spain supported the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, and ran to help her in all her endeavors. This became known from the media that refer to the page of Teresa Ribera on the social network Twitter.
The fact that Greta is now in the United States of America. There she came to go to the forum, which was to be held in Chile. But, as it became known later, it was moved from the Spanish capital, Madrid.
Dear Greta, it would be great to have you here in #Madrid. You’ve made a long journey and help all of us to raise concern, open minds and enhance action. We would love to help you to cross the Atlantic back. Willing to get in contact to make it posible. https://t.co/hwuY1NtWSR
Teresa Ribera, said that she and the Spanish government would be happy to see a girl in Madrid. She praised Greta because she helps the world become better, and illuminates problems that are actually very important. Also, the Minister noted that they will soon contact her to discuss cooperation issues and help her to cross the Atlantic.
The fact that earlier, the girl wrote a post on his page on the social network Twitter. She had complained that she was not warned about the transfer and she has travelled half the planet the wrong direction, and now, she need to get to Madrid.