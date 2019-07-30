Curiosity of the day: the presentation of the famous football player broke the “spicy” sounds
During the presentation there was a funny curiosity.
The presentation of the Brazil defender Filipe Luis Kasmirski as a player “Flamengo” was interrupted for a few seconds for the loud moaning, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to facenews.ua.
33-year-old player during his press conference was going to answer a journalist’s question, when the room came a groan, which was very reminiscent of the sounds from the porn movies.
The audience could not help but laugh.
Back to the press conference, the player was only a few moments.
In Flamengo Filipe Luis moved to the status of a free agent of Atletico Madrid. For Madrid, the club, the Brazilian played from 2010 to 2014, and then returned in 2015, after spending one season in London “Chelsea”. Louis spent in the “Atletico” 333 matches and scored nine goals. The defender won seven trophies: the Spanish championship, the Spanish Cup twice, the Europa League thrice, the UEFA super Cup.
Flamengo was introducing Filipe Luis and suddenly a groan was heard… Only in Brazil 😂pic.twitter.com/E30rLDUcfr
— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 27, 2019