Curiosity of the day: Ukrainian customs has launched a service that broke down in a few minutes
Today it became known that the Ukrainian customs launched a feature that everyone was waiting for, but it failed after a couple of minutes after starting. Maxim Nefedov said that while that works in a test mode. About it write mass media.
The fact that the State customs of Ukraine today has launched a service, which is able to calculate the cost of customs services and fees for customs clearance. While it will work in test mode.
The database has more than two thousand models of cars, they were written manually, so the calculator was running on a month and a half later than previously planned. However, customers have already filed complaints that the service isn’t running. Due to overload the website just “fell”.
But that’s not all the problems. Those users who did manage to visit the site, claim that the service is working correctly.
Maxim Nefedov also asked in his post on the social network Facebook that if the user noticed the problem, let them write in the comments about it. And certainly in the future will fix it. When will the full version of the service is not yet known.