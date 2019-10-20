Curious COP: COP in Russia “for the sake of experiment” shot himself in the buttocks
In Russia in the city of Kamensk-Uralsky the police are checking on the fact of a curious incident with one of the employees of the city Department of police № 24: the strongman was shot in his buttocks from his own hunting rifle. This writes Znak.com with reference to the head of the press service GU MVD of Russia in Sverdlovsk region Valery Burnt.
According to militiamen, the basic version happened — an accident.
It is reported that the incident occurred at a time when the policeman was on vacation. Man mistakenly decided the gun was loaded with salt and, in his words, decided to “experiment”.
Instead of the expected salt buttocks strongman struck a fraction. He was taken to hospital, where doctors pulled from his body lead balls, and then sent home to be treated. With this gun, a man usually hunted ducks.
“This day was for him actually the second birthday, if the cartridge was not shot and had a bullet, it could end in tragedy — the fatal or serious injury. And it has done more moral harm than the physical, “—said Colonel Burnt.
According to him, the injured policeman is now on sick leave. When it comes to work, management of the territorial Department of internal Affairs will conduct an official investigation, which will be clarified all the details and circumstances of the incident. The manual will give a proper assessment of the actions of the police-hunter.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in Kiev, two soldiers of the SCS staged a fight with shooting, injuring a passing man — he was shot in both legs. The incident occurred on the Vineyard.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter