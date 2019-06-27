Curious problems faced by tall people

Курьезные проблемы, с которыми сталкиваются высокие люди

They can only sympathize.

The answer to the question about what is the perfect height, is a mystery, just ask Alice about her stay in Wonderland. When people of small stature, they want to be higher — but people from this article, by contrast, would be at least a couple of inches shorter to make your life easier. We bring you pictures of high people trying to perform the usual tasks to travel and just to live in a world that is not ready for men of such high growth, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

1. Buying a new shirt:

2. Or pants:

3. Walk with friends:

4. Shower in a hotel room:

5. The inability to normally take a bath:

6. When someone asks, “so, how’s the weather up there?”:

7. When someone asks you to be a model, taking into account only your height:

8. Hug:

9. Mirror in the bathroom:

10. To take a selfie in the mirror, squat:

11. Seat in plane:

12. Especially in the bus:

13. Not to mention the car:

14. To sit at a standard school Desk — Chinese torture:

15. Wearing high heels:

16. All ceilings are yours:

17. When I got out to take a walk low other:

“Wait for me! I have short legs!”

18. In all the photos:

19. Any bed is a bit small:

20. When you walk among the umbrellas:

21. Or go with a low friend, and she doesn’t want to give umbrella:

22. ATMs, apparently, created exclusively for the seven dwarfs:

23. When friends want to do with you selfie:

