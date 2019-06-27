Curious problems faced by tall people
June 27, 2019 | News | No Comments|
They can only sympathize.
The answer to the question about what is the perfect height, is a mystery, just ask Alice about her stay in Wonderland. When people of small stature, they want to be higher — but people from this article, by contrast, would be at least a couple of inches shorter to make your life easier. We bring you pictures of high people trying to perform the usual tasks to travel and just to live in a world that is not ready for men of such high growth, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
1. Buying a new shirt:
2. Or pants:
3. Walk with friends:
4. Shower in a hotel room:
5. The inability to normally take a bath:
6. When someone asks, “so, how’s the weather up there?”:
7. When someone asks you to be a model, taking into account only your height:
8. Hug:
9. Mirror in the bathroom:
10. To take a selfie in the mirror, squat:
11. Seat in plane:
12. Especially in the bus:
13. Not to mention the car:
14. To sit at a standard school Desk — Chinese torture:
15. Wearing high heels:
16. All ceilings are yours:
17. When I got out to take a walk low other:
“Wait for me! I have short legs!”
18. In all the photos:
19. Any bed is a bit small:
20. When you walk among the umbrellas:
21. Or go with a low friend, and she doesn’t want to give umbrella:
22. ATMs, apparently, created exclusively for the seven dwarfs:
23. When friends want to do with you selfie: