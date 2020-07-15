Currencies: the Euro has broken the annual record
The Euro continues to rise
For the first time since March 2019 Euro rose in price above the psychological mark of UAH 31.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Thursday, July 16, lowered the hryvnia against the Euro by 15 cents, causing the Euro exceeded the psychological mark of UAH 31. At the same time, the dollar fell by two cents.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2711,90 hryvnia (UAH -0,0246)
– 100 Euro – 3103,09 UAH (+UAH 0,1564).
On the interbank currency market the dollar in sale increased by 7 cents to 27.17 per dollar, the exchange rate in the purchase to 27.15 hryvnia per dollar. The Euro is up 18 cents to 31,05 hryvnia for one Euro.
We will remind, in the beginning mesocarbo spent $150 million to support the hryvnia.
