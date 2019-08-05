Currency exchange rate August 5: the dollar continues to grow
After a sharp decline last week, the dollar continues to grow. Today it was 25 UAH 53 kopecks, which is 19 cents more than before the weekend. As for the Euro, one Euro at the exchange rate of the NBU will have to pay 28 UAH 36 cents, which is 39 cents more than before Saturday.
Courses of the national Bank established on August 5:
$ 100 – 2553.7711 hryvnia (+18.7792);
100 Euro 2836.2182 hryvnia (+38.3476);
10 rubles – 3.9506 hryvnia (-0.0206).
