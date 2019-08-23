Currency swings: what will be the dollar in Ukraine by the beginning of autumn
In Ukraine the dollar has closely come nearer to a psychological mark in 25 hryvnia. First the value of American currency fell to of 25.01-of 25.06 hryvnia at the end of trading on the interbank market on August 22. A national Bank was established on August 23, the rate of 25.04 hryvnia to the dollar. So low cost of “green” did not fall from the beginning of the month.
The analysts of Forex Club are confident that the fall will not change the trends in the foreign exchange market: the exchange rate remains generally in the same range.
“Such dynamics of the Ukrainian currency is observed on the background of statements of the authorities about what energy system of Ukraine is able to function without the supply of nuclear fuel from Russia”, – the experts.
Forex Club predicts that in the near term, the hryvnia will remain stable and will continue to move near the mark of 25.2 hryvnia to the dollar.
And the head of corporate analysis ICU Oleksandr Martynenko noted that the hryvnia was noted at the level of 25 UAH/USD. for non-residents, who are preparing to auction five-year government bonds in national currency, scheduled for next Tuesday, August 27.
“The upcoming release is of great interest to foreign investors due to attractive yields and additionally will not be limited, unlike in previous auctions. Due to the constantly high demand from foreigners, Ukrainian exporters can no longer proceed with the purchase of hryvnia for their gosnuzhd, even more than strengthen the hryvnia. Importers still inactive,” said he.
At the same time, the analyst admitted that the situation may change with the beginning of autumn.
“Aktiviziruyutsya importers, while the volume of issues of government bonds will decline because of limits of the Ministry of Finance and the weakening of demand from foreign investors. According to our expectations, the hryvnia could weaken to 26 UAH/USD. at the end of September”, – said Martynenko.