Curses, ghosts, and plague: the 5 most scariest places in the world
There are on earth truly terrible place. And it’s not just in some of them, inexplicably, strange things happen. This writes Fox News.
Even the most curious travelers say that they are afraid of strange music, vision and General bad atmosphere.
Roanoke Island (NC)
In 1587 settled here a group of Englishmen led by captain John white. White returned to England for supplies, leaving his family. On his return he found the Fort in ruins and no trace of his family or other colonists. On a tree was carved the word “Croatoan”. To this day, visitors claim that the island is often visited by ghosts.
Nauru, South Pacific ocean
Just 50 years ago, this tiny island nation was the richest in the world. Locals say that those who lived here then, sold his property and was mined phosphate, polluting the environment. The destruction infuriated the gods who cursed the inhabitants and their descendants.
Today, Nauru is one of the poorest countries. To make money, the government leases much of its land of Australia for use as a camp for illegal immigrants and refugees.
Chateau de Montsegur, South of France
This remote castle situated on the top of a steep cliff, also known to locals as “the synagogue of Satan.” In the 12th century the castle became the residence of the Cathars. The Pope appealed to France for help in the expulsion of the members of the sect. After a 10-month siege of the castle, which probably once contained the Holy Grail, 200 Cathars were killed in the fire — but not before they cursed this place.
Powella, Italy
There is a local saying: “When an evil man dies, he falls into the Pauwels”. Pawela is right outside of Venice. Today there are only a few vineyards, and sheep, but once on the island there were several hundred prosperous families. The plague destroyed them. Powella then turned into a sanatorium for lepers and the insane. Forever abandoned in 1968, now this place is called the most visited in Europe.
The island was sold in 2014 businessman Luigi Brugnaro who wanted to restore it, but didn’t say why.
Timbuktu, Northern Mali
In 2012, extremists attacked Timbuktu, defiling the graves of saints, and did the unthinkable: they blew up the door of the Sidi Yahia. Legend has it that the opening of the doors, which are more than 600 years, will mean the end of the world.
Local pundits argue that the city has lived under a curse for hundreds of years — since the days of selling salt, when it was rumored that the streets were paved with gold.