Curtiss presented the bike with a stunning design
After conversion of the company from Confederate Curtiss, the American company has released a line of elektronikov, the exterior of which explicitly refers to Greek mythology.
Currently produced motorcycles Zeus and Hades.
Hallmark elektronikov of the company is their luxury and the use of mythological design. Each instance of Zeus and Hades is estimated at $ 75,000.
The novelty with the name Psyche has a somewhat reduced price tag and will cost no more than $ 30,000. According to representatives Curtiss, their new bike is supposed to compete with the Harley-Davidson LiveWire.
According to expectations, the Psyche will come with a 96-horsepower motor, and one battery charge will be 257 km.
At the moment, Curtiss plan to start production of the bike, but specific information is not available.
Perhaps the first serial production will go to Zeus and Hades that will emerge in 2020.