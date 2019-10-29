Curvaceous Chrissy Metz has published in a Flirty dress
39-year-old actress, in spite of its great weight, allows himself to wear whatever he wants.
In Los Angeles hosted the festive award ceremony Governors Awards. This award is called the rehearsal of “Oscar” — very often guests, nominees and winners of the Governors Awards become candidates for “Oscar”.
Among the guests of the ceremony this year, I could see many stars of the first magnitude. On the red carpet of the ceremony came Charlize Theron, Laura Dern, Jennifer Lopez, saoirse Ronan, Dakota Johnson, Scarlett Johansson, Meg Ryan, Renee Zellweger, Sophie, Lauren, Chrissy Metz, and others.
Curvaceous Chrissy Metz gave preference outfit Flirty black dress, over the knee with a transparent top in black-eyed peas. To along she picked up black sandals and a black clutch.
Metz did look with a wet effect and collected hair in a ponytail. In makeup, the emphasis is on the shadows with a ruby hue. The pedicure she did in pink. Ears adorned with earrings-carnations.