Customs clearance of cars for some may be free
Customs clearance of cars in Ukraine for some categories of citizens may be free.
As reported by mmr, free customs clearance offer to make for disabled persons of I and II categories from among the liquidators of the Chernobyl disaster.
Be exempted from customs duties, these categories of citizens will be in the if the imported car is used for personal needs, and the age of the car is not older than 7 years.
Bill No. 2277, which stipulates such a rule, advised the Verkhovna Rada to take as a basis the Committee on social policy and protection of the rights of veterans.
However, despite these “benefits”, persons who have benefited from free customs clearance, to lose the right to free travel in urban and suburban transport.
In addition, a car from abroad will be able to benefit recipients, and members of their families, but to transfer the right of control to others will be banned.
It is noted that the adoption of such a rule will reduce the tension in society associated with the inability of the state to provide vehicles on preferential terms or free of liquidators of the Chernobyl disaster categories I and II.