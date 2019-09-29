“Cut down” for 8 seconds: the historic success of the maquis in a battle of MMA a native of Moscow (video)
American Inglewood (California), hosted a tournament of mixed martial arts (MMA) Bellator 228, where in the 1/8 finals of the Featherweight was found 24-year-old American A. J. McKee (pictured), born in Moscow, his compatriot Georgi Karakhanyan, who is older than the opponent in 10 years. The fight was stopped in the 8th second of the first round after Mackie was knocked out of him and has scored the fastest knockout in Bellator history.
By the way, undefeated McKee celebrated their 15th success in a row. All his victories A. J. won the Bellator tournaments. 34-year-old Karakhanyan suffered 10-e defeat in 38 fights.
“I told you I would go for the fastest knockout, and I did it. I want to get this world title.” – said Hey Jay McKee after the fight.
