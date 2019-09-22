Cut genitals and sucking blood: in the US got a terrible animal killer
In the United States among the farmers of Oregon began to spread panic: unknown creature began to drink from young cows and bulls blood. Plus, it removes the genitals, and tongues. This writes Opb.org.
The publication notes that this was already observed in the 1980-ies. Then a farmer found his cow blood with a neatly-cut udder, all the manipulation if conducted by experienced surgeon. The mascara was not a drop of blood.
In turn, the farmer Andy Davis faced a similar problem two years ago. Her son, a professional butcher, was not able to establish how the tool was excised organs and made cuts in the skin.
This year, the summer was killed 5 bulls on the ranch Silvies Valley Ranch. The investigation yielded nothing. One bull carcass still lies on the site of the murder. It is noteworthy that the body dried up under the scorching sun, but not decomposed. It also avoid different predators.
Part of the inhabitants of the state I suspect this case involved something incomprehensible, even to aliens. Supposedly the aliens with a ray captured animals. Some people insist on the study of bodies with a Geiger counter. They believe that bulls come from large doses of radiation. Another version of the known to many Chupacabra. One thing is certain: the bulls have not been poisoned or littered with bear, Cougar, wolves.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a couple of years ago in the village in the Carpathian Chupacabra killed the night before three dozen rabbits.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter