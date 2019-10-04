Cute kitty, who is struggling with sleep over a Cup of coffee, conquered the web (video)
The network won a cute video entitled “drank Too much”, which is laid out on the platform Reddit wearer under the name u/Ms_marylou. In this little kitten is fighting with sleep, resting her front paws on the edge of the Cup with coffee.
“Typical me in the morning before I drink my first Cup of coffee!”, “Adorable sleepy kitten,” wrote in the comments. There were suggestions that the animal is heated about a Cup of warm drink. Someone in response to the title, said: “it seems to me that this kitten, on the contrary, not enough coffee”. “No one told him that it was Irish coffee,” wrote another user, implying that the kitten drunk alisasis coffee with the addition of whiskey.
And someone wrote that his own cat loves coffee and licking out the cups from under him. Mistress kitty, however, said that “during the filming of the video” her pet not drink coffee.
One too many sips *no coffee was drank in the making of this video* from r/aww
