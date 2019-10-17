Cuties: Lei de Sien in the arms of a charming mother Irina Shayk
October 17, 2019
On a walk in new York
If you’re having a gloomy morning or mercury retrograde already casts a shadow on your life, offer a visual anti-depressant. Photos of two charming Shake — mother Irina and daughter Leia. Little blonde famous brunette seem to enjoy any weather — to see the mother and daughter happy on a walk through the streets of new York can be almost daily. On these shots the supermodel brings his stunning smile to the camera lens, and the most beloved person. And what a lovely look on both! Irina — blazer striped belt-elastic, and Leah — in the jacket-Aviator.