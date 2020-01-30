CVS launches best program for diabetics, which will significantly save
The growth of prices for insulin and other therapies diabetes has become a major problem for politicians, writes Fox News.
CVS Health Corp said that launches plan cover the cost of prescription drugs when patients do not have to pay for the purchase of insulin and other expensive methods of treating diabetes.
CVS manages pharmacy benefits for employers and health insurers and negotiates prices on their behalf with manufacturers. The plan will specify how it will cover the cost of prescription drugs participants establishes levels of bonuses and how easy it is for the patient to get the medicine.
The rising cost of insulin and other therapies diabetes has become a major problem for both Democrats and Republicans ahead of the presidential elections in the United States in November, 2020.
The cost of insulin, medicines to sustain life of people suffering from type 1 diabetes from 2012 to 2016, almost doubling. People who purchased a health insurance plan with a high deductible, often faced with spending thousands of dollars before their insurance begins to cover costs.
CVS said that if patients do not pay out of pocket for Metformin, insulin and such expensive diabetes medication, as drugs of the class of SGLT2 inhibitors, patients will take their medications more regularly, which is better for their health.
Currently CVS offers a plan to its customers, and it will be available mainly for health insurance plans 2021.
Biggest rival CVS, Not Cigna’s Express Scripts, has a program for diabetics that restricts personal expenses participants on insulin up to $ 25 per month. The program is neutral with respect to the cost to the employer who funds their health insurance.
OptumRx, part of UnitedHealth Group Inc, said that offers customized benefit programs for pharmacies, which include discounts for members. Also there is a program available drugs, which restricts personal expenses to sustain life, such as insulin and treatment of HIV.
Pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly and Co, Sanofi SA and Novo Nordisk, has recently made some of its insulin medicines available at a lower price to face harsh criticism from legislators and patients.
