Cycling in the Alps has faced hundreds of participants: epic video
In the Alps, on the Mountain of Hell bike race (Mountain hell), I came across hundreds of participants. Recall that during winter snowfalls in the Alps, two people were killed.
Track competition began on the glacier, but the descent was too steep and slippery.
As reports “gromadske”, participants lost control and rammed his colleagues. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.
Note, the three-day race Mountain of Hell held in the Alps every year. They are attended by about 700 people. The route goes through glacier, cliffs and mountains, with stages of varying difficulty.
As reported by “FACTS”, after the storm that hit France in June, 6 July, during a thunderstorm, in the French region of Auvergne-rhône-Alpes, hail the size of a tennis ball.
