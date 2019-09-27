Cyclist Junior world championship burst into tears from frustration to wait for Technicals during a race (video)
The Colombian rider Herman Dario Gomez Becerra was one of the protagonists of the Junior world championship road Cycling held in the English Yorkshire.
In the course of a race Herman punctured tire. He stopped on the roadside, waiting for the arrival of the service team your team. But it turned out to infinity.
The Colombian watched the passing cars of other teams, and neutral Technicals, and none of them stopped to help. Grief-stricken young rider cried.
Tired of waiting, he took the bike and, despite the fact that the finish line had to drive 77 kilometers walked.
