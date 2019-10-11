Cynthia Nixon in flares and his wife, Laden with bags, walked through new York
At the moment Cynthia Nixon takes part in the photography project, HBO’s “Gilded age”. It’s the story about the economic boom of the 1980-ies in America. Despite a very busy schedule, she found the opportunity to spend time with his wife Christine Marinoni.
Cynthia and Christine took a picture of while walking in new York. Actress — cool corduroy pants-bottoms, grey longsleve and fun backpack with print of Wonder woman.
Usually Cynthia Nixon dresses elegantly, so the choice is so casual look is a bit surprising, but even in normal clothes and flat shoes Hollywood actress looks pretty stylish.
Christine Marinoni, unlike spouses, almost always chooses simple concise outfit. This time the activist did not change your room and put on blue Polo shirts and straight pants gray tint. For some reason Marinoni literally hung bags. Perhaps a couple after a walk went shopping.
Cynthia Nixon to 2003 were married with British scientist Danny Mozes, with whom she had two children. After the rally, she met with the current darling of the activist Christine Marinoni.
Cynthia and Christine started Dating in 2004, and in 2012 he got married. Now the couple are raising 8-year-old son, max.