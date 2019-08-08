Czech Republic of the Russian Federation refused extradition of the former head of the Bank ‘Interkommerts’, money laundering, theft of which was revealed by Sergei Magnitsky (PHOTO)

Loading...

Minister of justice Marie Benesova of the Czech Republic refused to grant the Russian side accused Russia of financial fraud worth billions of rubles of the former Chairman of Board of Bank “Interkommerts” of A. M. bugaevsky. It is reported TASS with reference to the press-Secretary of the Department Vladimir Rzepka. “Interkommerts” was involved in dubious operations with money stolen from the budget under the scheme of VAT refund. The scheme was revealed by lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who was tortured in jail.

“In the case Buhaevsky the Minister took the decision to refuse his extradition for criminal prosecution in Russia, – he stressed. – The Russian side was informed about it. This case is closed”.

Bugaevskiy was detained by Czech police in January 2018 on the basis of international arrest warrants, the Russian Federation. City court of Prague, and then the Republic’s Supreme court, which heard the case, admitted the possibility of extraditing the suspect to Russia. Meanwhile, according to current Czech law, the final decision on extradition to a foreign state accepts the Minister of justice.

Bugayevskiy, who until moving to the Czech Republic was in Germany, Sweden and the Baltic countries turned to the Prague authorities with a petition for political asylum. His request was supported by the interior Ministry. Ex-banker said that the criminal case brought against him in Russia is strictly political in nature.

According to Russian investigators, in the period from 21 to 25 January 2016, the Chairman of Board of Bank “Interkommerts” Alexander Bugaevskiy charged to accounts controlled by him and his accomplices in foreign companies through fictitious contracts of purchase and sale of currencies belonging to the Bank of funds amounting to more than 45 million euros (over 3.9 billion rubles).

In January 2016, “Intercommerce” last check of the regulator, which ordered dosdat reserves of 3 billion rubles. Amid news that the Bank faced an outflow of companies.

29 Jan 2016 the Bank of Russia appointed “Interkommerts” interim administration. On 8 February the Bank was revoked a license for banking operations in connection with the failure of the laws regulating Bank activity, and statutory acts of the regulator, the value of adequacy of own funds below 2%, reduction of size of own means below the minimum value of the share capital.

In February 2016, the Deputy Chairman of the CBR Mikhail Sukhov told journalists that, according to the joint assessment of the Bank of Russia and ASV, a “hole” in the capital “Intercommerce” exceeded 60 billion rubles.

29 April 2016 the Arbitration court of Moscow recognised Bank “Interkommerts”, which placed the funds of a government, bankrupt at the suit of the Bank of Russia. The court also ruled to open in the credit institution bankruptcy proceedings for a period of one year and to entrust the functions of the bankruptcy Trustee to the Agency on insurance of contributions (ASV).

Alexander Bugaevskiy was arrested in absentia and declared wanted. Were also seized the accused’s property – an apartment in Moscow, vacation home, land plots in the Moscow region and “cash received, presumably, by a criminal way, for the sum over 100 million roubles”.

The Board of Directors “Intercommerce” was part of the former Vice-President, head of the legal Department of the Central Bank Sergey Golubev and former head of Association of regional banks Alexander Murychev, wrote Forbes.

Note that the “Interkommerts” was the last surviving Bank through which transit took the money of the member firms of dubious schemes of VAT refund, which was investigating the lawyer of Fund Hermitage Capital Sergey Magnitsky.

In 2007 the Prosecutor’s office suspected the subsidiaries of Hermitage Capital in evasion from payment of taxes. After searches in the company of the lawyer of Fund Sergey Magnitsky accused officials of MIA and Prosecutor’s office to use the received materials for embezzlement of the state more than $ 230 million, disguised as a VAT refund.

In response, prosecutors accused Magnitsky of tax evasion. He was arrested and died in SIZO “Matrosskaya Tishina” in November 2009 at the age of 37 years. Before his death, Magnitsky was deprived of medical care and, in fact, tortured. His death caused a huge public resonance in Russia and abroad, and also became the reason for adopting the so-called Magnitsky act in different countries, involving sanctions for corrupt officials and those engaged in human rights violations. Such laws appeared in the United States, Canada, the UK and other EU countries.

After the release of “the Panama document” in 2016, the Centre for the investigation of corruption and organized crime published evidence that stolen money from the budget mentioned by Magnitsky, settled in the accounts of long-time friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin cellist Sergei Roldugin – called “purse” of Putin.

Meanwhile, in the attitude of the founder of the British investment Fund Hermitage Capital of William Browder in Russia excite all new criminal cases, although it has twice in absentia condemned. On 11 July 2013, the Tver court of Moscow found him guilty of tax evasion in especially large amounts (522 million) and sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of tax evasion amounting to more than 522 million rubles through falsifying tax returns and illegal use of benefits intended for the disabled.

In July 2014, Russia announced Browder on the international wanted list. The Prosecutor General’s office has repeatedly sent to Interpol request for the arrest of the founder of Hermitage Capital.

At the end of 2017, the Tver court of Moscow again sentenced Browder to nine years in prison, finding him guilty in deliberate bankruptcy and tax evasion of more than 3 billion rubles. To the same date was sentenced Browder partner Ivan Cherkasov.

Russian investigators have accused Browder in several murders, including Magnitsky, and in the creation of a criminal community.