Dachshund who tried to climb a children’s slide, laugh Network

October 10, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Of funny video shot in Sydney, Australia.
17-week old long-haired Dachshund puppy named Genji tries to climb the hill that is installed on the Playground. And can’t understand why he slides down. Every time he climbs higher and higher, but breaks down at the last moment. The stubbornness of the dog was rewarded — he still reaches the goal, prompting enthusiastic exclamation from the hostess.
“It was his first riding experience on the hill. And he didn’t really understand what he needs to slide down on it, not to walk upstairs,” says the woman.