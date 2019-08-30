Dacia Sandero in July for the first time were the three European bestsellers
Last month, a compact hatchback Dacia Sandero for the first time in its history came in the TOP 3 best selling models in Europe, earning the right to be called a European bestseller of the brand.
The automaker says around the model, the growing interest of Europeans, as in the case with a new Duster.
The leader of the ranking of the most popular in Europe is the Volkswagen Golf, in July which sold 32 248 copies (-17,5%).
The second result in 21 248 cars belongs to another car from the model line-up Volkswagen – a VW Polo. The decline in demand for this model, according to research firm JATO Dynamics, has exceeded 22%.
The third becomes the Dacia Sandero – 20 of 890 cars sold (+22.3 per cent).
Further with small backlog follows Renault Clio (20 062 of the transaction), and closes the TOP 5 European bestseller Volkswagen Tiguan (19 693 units).
In the “top ten” best also includes Opel/Vauxhall Corsa and Skoda Octavia, whose July sales exceeded 19 thousand cars, Ford Fiesta with result 18 of 130 pieces, as well as Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen T-Roc – more than 17 000 customers.