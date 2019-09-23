Dad spilled the beans: how called the second child, keira Knightley with her husband?
The father has disclosed the name of the baby
A week ago it became known that keira Knightley and her husband musician James Ryton became parents for the second time. The couple were spotted on a walk with a newborn. However, sharing family details — name, gender and exact birth date of the kid — star’s parents were not in a hurry.
All secret becomes obvious. According to sources in the British press, at a recent Hugo Boss party happy father James had told anyone of the guests that a newborn baby called the ancient name of Delilah.
Only here remains a mystery — a boy or a girl? In the old Testament this name is considered female, however, judging by the blue color of the stroller can be assumed that the couple had a son. Recall that the star couple has a teenage daughter, four-year EDI (the name of the girl just classic male).