Daddy came: Sergey Lazarev showed the grown daughter (photo)
Russian singer Sergey Lazarev, who a year concealed the birth of her daughter Anna, revealed a new photo with a grown girl. After the tour, the artist returned home and hugged loved children, and she misses out. Sergey has published in Instagram a new family photo, which holds a son and a daughter. Smiling children playfully looking at each other, Lazarev also broke into a happy smile.
“Dad’s here”, is briefly signed Lazarev cute family photo.
Fans of Sergei bombarded his commentaries, which note a striking resemblance to Anna and Nikita. And I also wish the pop star and his children happiness.
Recall that the daughter, Anna, is little more than a year ago, Sergey was born by a surrogate mother. They say it was a close friend of the singer Anna Belodedov. Son Nikita was also born through a surrogate mother.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter