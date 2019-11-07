“Daddy’s boy”: it has become known, which grows Archie — son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (photos)
The firstborn of the British Prince Harry and former American actress Meghan Markle Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in may of this year, on 6 November, exactly six months. The publication Us Weekly, citing an insider at the Royal Palace, told of how a son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
“He’s a strong kid and can say that super smart…He can sit without support, roll over, almost crawl. He still does not speak, but tries!”, — the source said.
It is possible that Archie’s first word will be “daddy”. “When Harry enters the room, Archie is so happy and holds out the handle: it was his way of saying “Take me!”. Archie will definitely be very sociable, secular lion. He feels the most happy when the people around him,” — said the insider.
The boy actually almost always in a good mood and rarely cries. He takes a keen interest in all surrounding, communicates with people easily come into contact with friends parents. He likes to be entertained. And he isn’t cranky.
Archie began to sleep well at night. This has a positive effect on the relationship of his father and mother. “In the beginning there was a time when they fought for the most trivial reasons because it is very much tired. But now their marriage is no longer under such intense pressure. They can finally enjoy the time “for two” in the evening”, — writes the edition.
Later 6 Nov be Harry and Megan, during a meeting with military families in Windsor, told some details about your child. According to them, he is already crawling. And he has two teeth.
