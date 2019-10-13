Dad’s genes: 5-year-old daughter Chris brown Royalty who taught him was his own father
Artistic girl started dancing almost as soon as he could walk. Just five years, the Royalty skillfully dancing hip-hop, and happy father publishes the successes of her daughter in social networks.
In a 30-second video, filmed in the middle of deserted streets, Royalties, leaving the scooter, starts wildly dancing already “retro”track of the father Gimme That 2006. At the last second the girl effectively out of the frame, leaving the audience in awe! In the comments to the post have already mentioned Justin Bieber, Ty Dolla Sign, model Winnie Harlow, and many others.
Chris adores the girl: he dedicated to her his seventh solo album and filmed the clip, when Royalty was only a year and a half. And dance success baby Chris regularly puts in Instagram, alternating with their own performances. No wonder, where young dancers such abilities.
Recall, the only (so far) baby Chris brown was born in 2014, about, truth, the world learned only in the spring of 2015. Daughter gave birth to his longtime girlfriend — former model Nia Guzman. It is noteworthy that Chris and Nia conceived a child, when brown officially was in a relationship with Karuchi Tran. Last, learning about Royalty, immediately left from brown. And this summer in mass media there was information that Chris will be the second child and again from one of the already ex-girlfriends.