Daimler finalizing gas engines
Daimler has just announced that he stops all future developments of gasoline engines.
The automaker will focus solely on electric vehicles. This means that Mercedes-Benz is sticking to the same approach.
Daimler currently brings to market the latest generation of internal combustion engines in various models such as the new six-cylinder engine for the E – and S-class and SUVs — this generation may be the last.
Auto Motor und Sport says that the news came from the head of design Daimler Marcus Schaefer, which implies that the Daimler is currently no plan for the future development of gasoline engines, although he notes that perspectives can change. Currently, however, the focus is on the electric drive with gas and diesel engines in the background.
Daimler, along with Mercedes-Benz, recently focused a lot of effort on electric vehicles. Daimler, with its extensive range of commercial vehicles, has a wide range of electric vehicles from vans to small trucks and even big rigs and buses.
Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz slowly moves to electric cars. The transition starts with an electric SUV and EQC will continue with other vehicles, such as the EQB, and EQS.