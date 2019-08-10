Daimler told about novelties of the Frankfurt motor show
In the focus of German concern will be the electric cars sub-brand EQ.
Daimler intriguing visitors of the 69th International Frankfurt motor show, in a press release on the event, the group says five Prime. Four of the five innovations electrified: the light will see a plug-in hybrid Mercedes-Benz, the production version of the minivan EQV, a new family of electric cars Smart and an unnamed concept car.
About the “headliner” of the exhibition stand “three-rayed star” not known anything other than belonging to the sub-brand EQ. It is possible that the focus will be the prototype of the flagship EQS, but the most likely conceptual demonstration of a technology like Vision EQ Silver Arrow.
In addition, Mercedes-Benz will show a rechargeable hybrid, which will be based on one of the existing models. Another novelty — the production version of the EQV van, the electric version of the V-Class. Support “green” agenda is a pair of updated “SMARTS”: EQ EQ Fortwo and Forfour.
The only premiere of the “Mercedes” with a traditional internal combustion engine will be the AMG version of the SUV GLB: probably will see the light of Sukhoi modification. Everyone will be able to see live and the usual GLB: for a seven-seater compact crossover show in Frankfurt will be the first public showing.