Dakota fanning was justified before the haters for her role white Muslim women
Dakota fanning joined a despised group of “privileged white” Actresses who have dared to try on the image of the heroines of other nationalities. Recently the 25-year-old star criticized for the fact that she played the Ethiopian Muslim in Sweetness in the Belly (“Sweetness in the belly”). And she had to explain to the dissatisfied.
“With so many talented Ethiopian Actresses they picked for the role of Dakota fanning?! I’m sorry, what?” — outraged one of the users. “The problem is not in the Dakota, but the fact that transmit pain from the civil war and the beauty of Islam in a Hollywood movie can only be a white female, according to the creators,” added another.
In response, fanning published a post on social networks, explaining that the angry spectators did not read the plot of the film.
Just to be clear. I don’t play Ethiopian. I play the British, abandoned in Africa at the age of seven and brought up by Muslims. My heroine Lilly travels to Ethiopia and finds himself drawn into a military conflict, then returned home to England. The film is a lot of Ethiopian actors, and I’m glad I took part in it,
— explained the actress.
The star also stood up producer Daya Dunphy, which drew the attention of all the critics that the painting is loosely based on the eponymous book by Camilla Gibb, released in 2005.
In the story the heroine is white, so that Dakota are not to blame. Before the scandal, should have just read the synopsis of the tape, it would not take much time
— said Dunphy.