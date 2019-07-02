Dakota Johnson admired the results of training
Amid a succession of happy weddings that are now happening almost every weekend, news about the breakup of the strong couples seem particularly distressing, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
One of the main breaks this summer, along with Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper, steel Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin. But, it seemed, and this pair is rapidly approaching the altar.
After a breakup Dakota does not lose the fighting spirit — keeps himself in impeccable shape. The actress was spotted by photographers when leaving the fitness center in Los Angeles in the standard gear sports top, leggings and sneakers.
But, it is worth noting, the figure of the star screens are fantastic! A great motivator for those who decided to pull the body in front of the opening of the beach season.