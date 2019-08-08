Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin first appeared together in public after rumors of a breakup
Can exhale, it’s okay.
Last months news on the star of “50 shades of grey” Dakota Johnson and soloist Coldplay’s Chris Martin was more like a roller coaster ride — they were preparing for the engagement party, then suddenly broke up, then kind of got back together. But fresh footage of Dakota and Chris left no doubt in the relationship that couples find peace and happiness.
The last day they spent in the company of friends in common, and a son, Chris from his marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow, Moses. They all had lunch together in a cafe East of the Hamptons on long island. It is noticeable that Chris was in a good mood, and Dakota constantly smiling. They enthusiastically chatted at the table, and on the way to the car, had a nice hug.
We will remind, in June in the media appeared information about the fact that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin broke up after two years of relationship. But the participants of the event did not comment the situation. All summer, the actress starred in the new film “Cover” in Los Angeles, and recently at a party marking the end of the film-making process came together with Chris. This became known after one of the guests posted a joint frame with the couple in Twitter.