Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin spend vacation with Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband
August 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Chris and Dakota show a high relationship and rest in the Hamptons in the company of the former wife of musician Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband brad Felchak.
Earlier this summer reported that Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson broke up. Apparently, the pair still managed to overcome all differences and be together again. Now the musician and the actress is holidaying in the suburbs of new York. About what they are doing well, according to mnozhestvennosti photos and the fact that they constitute the ex-wife of Chris Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband brad falchuk.
In this unusual Quartet no surprise: Chris and Gwyneth after the divorce was left in a wonderful relationship, but recently it became known that ex-wife pushed Chris to get back together with Dakota.
