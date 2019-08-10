Dakota Johnson explained what happened to her gap-toothed smile
A few days ago, fans Dakota Johnson was extremely upset to find that her smile had changed. The flaw, which has long been the hallmark of the star disappeared, and fans of the dramatic, said farewell to her on Twitter. Their behavior has attracted the attention of the media, and in the end, the actress had to comment on the situation.
About what happened, Dakota asked the moderator of the evening show Jimmy Fallon. “I wore a retainer on the back side of the teeth 13 years. The last time I had neck problems, so my orthodontist decided to remove it and see expanded my jaw. It helped me, but the gap between the front teeth closed by itself. It makes me feel sad. In General, all these headlines to stress me out. You know, the fact that it became the world news, really shocking,” he told Dakota.
The presenter was surprised how her teeth could affect pain in the neck, but Johnson explained that everything is interconnected. In addition, according to the actress, she was faced with a whole world of new problems associated with food getting stuck in my teeth. So fans can be sure Johnson and she misses her diastema.
“I call Dakota to see if she was okay after getting rid of Shcherbinka”
“Rest in peace, Shcherbinka Dakota Johnson”
“I can’t believe she did that!”