Dakota Johnson flashed her slender legs in striking mini
The way the actress was simply flawless.
At the Los Angeles premiere of the film “Falcon peanut butter”. In the center of the film’s plot — the guy with down syndrome named Zack. One of the leading roles in the movie played by actress Dakota Johnson.
For the premiere, the actress chose a very elegant mini dress by Saint Laurent, which allowed her audience to demonstrate their slender legs.
The black dress was entirely covered with beautiful silver embroidery in the shape of flowers and birds and consisted of a short skirt and a bodice in the shape of a bow. Thus the shoulders of the actress was fully open and neck stretched until the waist.
Outfit star complements open sandals with high heels.
The Dakota was a bold, slightly messy hair with bangs and high pony tail.