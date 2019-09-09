Dakota Johnson in Dior dress made a splash on the red carpet
Now at the Toronto film festival TIFF, which takes the red carpet no less celebrities than the Venetian. So, September 6, the main star of the evening was Dakota Johnson — the actress came to the festival to present a new picture of the “Other.”
As soon as Dakota appeared on the red carpet to celebrity was drawn all the attention of guests and photographers. And the thing is flawless the way Johnson. TIFF the actress appeared in a black kulturnom Dior dress with a transparent corset, plunging neckline and a voluminous skirt of several layers of tulle. Complement the bold look of fine diamond necklace.