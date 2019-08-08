Dakota Johnson upset the fans, removing the gap between front teeth
Fans are disappointed, as Dakota Johnson did a feature, as it from other Actresses. The star of the movie “50 shades of grey” removed the gap between the front teeth, and it upset fans.
Diastema — a gap between two front teeth is a common problem and many people faced with it, but among artists it is uncommon, as many seek to get rid of it as soon as possible, while still being in the initial stage of career development. However, some not visit the dentist because of this, continuing to appear in films. Dakota Johnson was one such celebrity, and the increased distance between the teeth was a highlight of the artist. Now it’s in the past, as the singer has fixed the feature, making a real Hollywood smile.
Netizens are actively discussing this topic and most agreed that the star made a mistake. Social network Twitter has become a very popular post in which one of the fans Dakota Johnson saying goodbye to her zest, assured, that will not be forgotten.