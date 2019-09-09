Dakota Johnson was published in spicy outfit
American actress Dakota Johnson came out in a green Valentino dress, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, the most famous part in the movie “50 shades of grey”, became a guest of the International film festival in Toronto.
Dakota Johnson attended the premiere of his new film “the Other” at the film festival in Canada. On the first day, the actress impressed all luxury couture from Dior. The next exit was no less dramatic.
The celebrity was the guest of the secular parties “Actors for peace” in a charming dress from Valentino Resort collection, 2020. Length, open shoulders with voluminous ruffles and an interesting herbal color is looked at Johnson.
Complements the image of the actress tied-back hair and intense evening make-up with emphasis on the lips.
Interestingly, the stellar track Dakota met his counterpart from the film “Fifty shades of grey” Jamie Dornan.