Dakota Jones and Chris Martin back together?
In the Network appeared the photo, which considerably alarmed the supporters of the star couple.
Star of “50 shades of grey” Dakota Jones and her boyfriend the famous singer Chris Martin, seemingly back together. Celebrities came together to party, anywhere on one of the photos, which have undermined the network.
In June, the network appeared rumors that a Hollywood actress known for her role in “50 shades of grey” Dakota Johnson and her boyfriend, British musician Chris Martin broke up. Foreign sources, wrote that a celebrity has decided to break 2-year-old Roman in may 2019.
However, on the eve, August 1, in the network appeared the photo, which considerably alarmed the supporters of the star couple.
As previously reported, during the summer, Dakota Johnson starred in the movie “Skins” (Covers), so the other day she attended a party to celebrate the end of filming. At the celebration she came together with Chris Martin, as evidenced by a photo of a guest that was photographed with them at a social event.