Dalakan the Ukrainian defended his title of WBA champion with a broken arm (video)
February 10, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Artem Dalakian
During the title defense of the WBA Flyweight against Venezuelan Yober Perez (17-3, 15 KO’s) Ukrainian Artem Dalakian (20-0, 14 KO’s) injured his right hand, according xsport.ua.
Previously the Manager of Dalakian said that it could be a crack.
However, as it became known publication, the injury was much more serious fracture. Presumably dalakan fought with a fracture from the second round.
Immediately after the fight Artyom was put in plaster, but the discomfort boxer felt even in the second round. The injury did not prevent the boxer to survive 10 more rounds to defend the title for the fourth time.