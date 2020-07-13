Damage from natural disasters in the United States totaled $10 billion for half a year: which States are suffering the hardest
In the National oceanic and atmospheric administration (NOAA) announced that by the end of June 2020 in the country, there were 10 separate natural disasters with damages of a billion dollars each, says Fox News.
“It makes 2020 the sixth calendar year, when there was a weather phenomenon with a damage for the sum more than 10 billion dollars — a new record, according to experts from the National environmental information center NOAA,” said the Agency.
All 10 disasters in 2020 occurred because of severe storms that caused tornadoes, winds and hail in more than 30 States, from the Great lakes to the Gulf coast.
A total of 80 people were killed as a result of weather disasters, starting in January.
The most deadly and the greatest damage, estimated at $ 3 billion, was recorded on Easter Sunday and the following Monday (the 12th and 13th of April) when there were at least 140 tornado in the territories from Texas to Maryland.
A total of 35 deaths were associated with a strong flash elements on 12 and 13 April. The damage was extensive and devastating to many homes, vehicles and businesses more than a dozen Southeast and Eastern States.
A week after Easter as a result of another tornado killed 4 people in Mississippi and 2 in Alabama. In the same week, 7 people died after a tornado broke through parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, damaging buildings and turning over the back of a semi on the interstate, causing damage in the amount of $ 1.1 billion.
Strong tornadoes and flash weather in the Nashville area in early March led to 25 deaths and caused $ 2 billion: was damaged numerous homes, businesses, vehicles, 90 aircraft and buildings at the airport in Nashville.
While that in 2020, the storms hit primarily in densely populated areas such as a neighborhood of Nashville. A strong outbreak of bad weather in the Southeast have a chance to be more deadly than a storm on the plains, where people live not so close to each other.
According to NOAA, the year 2020 is also similar to 2011 and 2016 due to a 10 natural disasters in the first six months of the year, but behind the record of 2017, when the end of June, there were 11 weather disasters.
When considering data for the period from 1980 to 2020 weather disasters that are classified as severe storms have caused damage of around 15% of the total cost of disasters.
Tropical cyclones — hurricanes and tropical storms — have caused more than 50% of the damage in material terms. Forecast hurricane season above-average can raise the cost of damage from natural disasters in 2020 is even higher, if the US mainland will face serious manifestations of bad weather.
According to NOAA, the South, Central and Southeast regions of the United States, the frequency of disasters with loss of a billion dollars higher than in any other region.
The worsening drought in the West and the threat of fires at the end of this year can also increase the amount of damage from natural disasters.
NOAA’s data show that since 1980, the damage from a drought is estimated in 252,7 billion dollars.
Fires in California in recent years, especially in the fall, also led to losses in billions of dollars.
IN THE UNITED STATES
weather in USA
the weather in the U.S.
natural disasters
