Dan Balan surprised appearance on archival photo
Dan Balan and Tina Karol is one of the most romantic stories of the relationship, which allegedly began in the 9th season of the vocal show the voice of the country on 1+1 channel.Is there really between them the relationship is unknown, since none of the artists did not respond to questions of a personal nature.
After the project ended, the stars seem to have not met personally.Tina flew from Los Angeles, California, USA, where he made a new hot video for his hit Wabbit, and Balan also plunged into the work.
Recently, the Moldovan artist for the first time in a few days got in touch with the fans and published archival photos from the shooting, which posed with short hair.
“Really???? Maybe so?” – written by Dan Balan.
“You have Tina learned old pictures to post?”, “You look a lot change. Really like two different people. Short hair puts the emphasis on the eyes, so when you with short hair, the goosebumps running with a crowd of your energy. And they say that tingling is a reaction to something real, it is the only response that cannot be imitated. So I goose bumps and a short cut”, “Oh, Dan… You’re like Mr. X and all in black” – comment on the fans.