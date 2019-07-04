Dance graduates of one of the Ukrainian schools “blew up” the Internet
Funny video a few days collected 147 thousand views and more than a thousand reposts
Video dancing the waltz of graduates Chortkiv secondary school No. 6 received viral popularity in Facebook. The entry with the laconic signature “Unforgettable waltz of graduates of 2019” published by a local resident Inessa Abramova.
In the comments under the video, which for some days has collected 147 thousand views and more than a thousand reposts, users notice a not very pleasant details that do not relate to dance.
“On this pavement with potholes is not easy to dance,” wrote one user of the network. “Lovely children, a wonderful waltz, a good choreographer! But what is the state of the area. The owners of the city, not ashamed?”, “Well done! Very beautiful and touching! Especially nice that sounded, the only Ukrainian songs. I hope that the city authorities have made conclusions and in the following year, future graduates dancing is easy,” said Les Ore.