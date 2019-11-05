Danced for Topalov strip: Regina todorenko revealed intimate details of family life
Famous TV host Regina todorenko, who lives and works in Moscow for a few days arrived in Kiev. Ex-leading “heads and Tails” became the guest of the eleventh live show “Dances with stars z”, met and supported the participants on the balcony.
Regina also managed to give several interviews, including on the morning show “Lux FM”. Todorenko surprised Frank confessions and intimate details of life with Vlad Topalov. Todorenko said that her husband danced a Striptease, doing a selfie completely naked and like to sleep naked. Regina doesn’t see anything wrong with that, to star in an erotic scene in the film. Yes, and its shape allows. After birth, the presenter quickly got rid of extra pounds. Three months after the birth of her son she showed the figure in a swimsuit, starring for well-known brand.
“Photoshop. I’m kidding. In fact, there is very little, only to slightly “pull” the skin after childbirth, because she was a little flabby. But in General I have long nursed and fed still ate what I ate, Michael — everything steamed, boiled, is very easy. For three months I came to form, although recovered for the period of pregnancy at 18 lbs. Now I weigh 57 kg, but we still have a few pounds to lose”, — said Todorenko.
Recently Regina has provoked rumors about the second pregnancy by posting a new photo in Instagram. She also was intrigued by a statement in the air “Tantsu”, saying that if not pregnant, then come back in the show in the new season.
Recall the show “Tantsi z with a stars” left the strongest dancer of the project Alain Shoptenko and actor Alex Yarovenko.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter