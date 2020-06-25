Danced with my mom in Chicago 13-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet at home
Authorities reported that land in the house from the street, a stray bullet hit in the neck by 13-year-old Amanda Jones, who danced with his mother, writes Fox News.
“She showed me a dance called TikTok, said in an interview with the mother of the deceased Lavender Jones. — I turned around and saw that she was lying on the floor, holding his neck… the Last thing I remember about my baby — how she reaches out to me, and from her neck pouring blood.”
The girl died shortly afterwards in hospital. According to the Chicago Sun Times, two boys, 15 and 16 years old, sitting on the porch outside, were also injured in the shooting.
The station reported that Jones was among the 102 people injured by firearms in Chicago this weekend in honor of father’s Day, including 14 people killed in a shooting in one of the deadliest weekends this year.
Police are still looking for the shooter.
Her mother attended the funeral of his daughter and three-year-old boy, James Bellows, who was shot dead on Saturday, June 20, when he was riding on the back seat of the car his stepfather, just a few hours away from home Jones.
Jones said he wants justice for his daughter and urged the killer to surrender.
“They say that the police killing — is killing our citizens. They kill each other, she said through tears. — Our children are safe. Point. You can’t sit on the porch. You can’t even be in your own home. Will kill you”.
She said that with all my heart grieves with other parents who have lost children.
“Nobody knows what it’s like to lose a child, if you are in this boat, she said. — You can sympathize with us, but you will not feel our pain in full”.
According to reports, the nephew of Lavender Jones was shot a year ago, just three blocks from the scene of the death of her daughter.
“She loved to talk and wanted to be heard, — tells Jones about his daughter. — She wanted you saw and heard it.”
bookmark