“Dances with stars s” unexpectedly left favorite show, Daniel Salem
In the tenth live show “Dances with stars z” the numbers showed seven pairs. The theme of this broadcast was “a Mystical evening on Halloween”. Celebrity participants with partners showed the mysterious room and opened their “skeletons in the closet.”
The sexiest presenter Daniel Salem turned into a werewolf. Along with partner Yulia sakhnevich he performed a fabulous tango. Choreographer Alain Shoptenko and actor Alex Yarovenko impressed the audience and judges with a quickstep in the images of count Dracula and his lady. And Elena Kravetz surprised ritual hip-hop.
Favorite show Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov swung for the hardest form of art — ballet. Gymnast turned into a black Swan. The judge of the project Kateryna Kuhar appreciated such courage and put just 8 points. Anna was unable to hear the evaluation, she needed medical help.
Recall, leading up to the balcony became the most outrageous member MARUV, which dropped out of the project earlier.
Before the announcement of the results of live his surprise showed, the leading host of the show Tina and Dan Balan, coach-winner vocal show “voice of the country-9”.
In the risk zone were three pairs — Vladimir Ostapuk and Ilona hammer, Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich, Elena Kravets Maxim Leonov.
After the “dance for life” flooring left Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich. “What else could dream of. It was very cool. I thank the whole team an incredible show,”said Daniel goodbye.
We will remind, the ninth broadcast of the show left one of the sexual participants, TV presenter Lyudmila Barbir. Details and presentations of all couples here.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter