“Dances with stars z”: Maruv forced the partner to dance on the 20-inch heels
Scandalous Ukrainian singer Maruv, shocking lesbian kiss on stage of the Russian festival in Monaco, has disclosed the name of the orchestra, which will be released on the floor of the popular show “Dances with stars z” on channel 1+1. Anna Korsun was in a few with the well-known dancer and choreographer Jay Dmitrenko, photos which is posted on his page in Instagram.
The singer admits that they are preparing a surprise and spend a lot of time in the rehearsal room. Surprise promise from the very beginning. Maruv, which itself always goes on stage in a bright candid images and huge heels, forced to dance on the 20-inch stiletto heels and your partner. Jay admits that working with Maruv is sometimes difficult.
“First, we Maruv Aquarius horoscope — a very passionate nature. Secondly, we know how to dance in 20-inch heels. Get ready, our first dance will be just explosive” — promises Jay Dimitrenko.
We will remind, the show kicks off on 25 August. Artists are preparing for their first live and rehearsing hard. We already have the first injury on the floor. Actress “Diesel Show” Victoria Bulitko seriously injured his leg.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter